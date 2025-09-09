Body of woman found with chop wounds at Long Wall

St. Vincent Times has learned of an incident in the Long Wall area, where the body of a woman was discovered in her home, bearing multiple chop wounds that suggest a violent confrontation.

According to preliminary information, the grim discovery was made shortly after 11 a.m. today.

While authorities have not yet officially released the victim’s identity, initial reports indicate the possibility of a domestic-related incident.

Law enforcement personnel are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

The St. Vincent Times will continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

Note: This article has been written with sensitivity to the serious nature of the incident, focusing on reporting the known facts while respecting the privacy of those involved.