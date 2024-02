On Wednesday, February 14, a woman’s body was discovered in her yard with chop wounds in the Campden Park community.

According to reports, between 10 and 11 a.m., the woman’s eldest child discovered her body.

The woman is said to have given birth to twin babies three months ago. The police have now launched an investigation into the discovery of the body.

The death of the woman brings the homicide toll for 2024 to seven.