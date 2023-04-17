Women-owned businesses in SVG invited to join the (WEE) Project

SVG: OAS WEE Project – Call for Expression of Interest

Women-led businesses across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being invited to join the ‘Economically Empowered Women for Equitable and Resilient Societies’ Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) Project.

This invitation is being extended by the Organization of American States (OAS) through its Executive Secretariat for Integral Development (SEDI), in collaboration with the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED).

The OAS WEE Project today opened its call for expression of interest for women owned businesses to apply for selection. Under the project, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among six countries to benefit from activities that will aid female entrepreneurs in participating in the digital economy.

Women entrepreneurs in the start-up, near-market-ready and market-ready categories are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunities that will be made available under this project to enhance their capacity to build an online presence and access the digital economy, international markets, cutting edge information on relevant topics for business development and mentoring opportunities. They will also receive support from the National Working Group in country and partner institutions to enhance their business.

The CED is urging women entrepreneurs to take advantage of this opportunity and register before the deadline on 27 April, 2023.