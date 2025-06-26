Women’s impact on SVG’s political landscape

Women in Politics: A Tale of Two Paths in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

In the evolving political landscape of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the presence of women in Parliament is often seen as a win for gender equality. But beneath the surface, a stark contrast exists between those who have entered the political arena through sacrifice and personal conviction and those who have benefited from privilege and party endorsement. This disparity raises essential questions about representation, authenticity, and the meaning of public service.

Senator Shevern John: A Voice for the People, Not for Perks

One of the most compelling stories in Vincentian politics today is that of Senator Shevern John, a former educator who gave up her career and financial security to serve her community in North Windward. For years, she was a staple in classrooms shaping young minds, mentoring youth, and contributing to nation-building from the grassroots. When she decided to enter politics under the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) banner, she did so with no financial backing, no guarantees, and no expectation of personal gain.

Senator John made the bold decision to resign from her teaching position, knowing full well that she would not be reinstated should her political journey end. Nor would she be compensated for her years of service. Yet she stepped into the political ring, driven by a desire to effect real change in her constituency one that has been historically underserved and economically vulnerable.

Despite earning less as a Senator than she did as a qualified teacher, Senator John has remained visibly active in North Windward — attending community events, advocating for basic services, and standing as a symbol of sacrifice and accountability. Her commitment exemplifies what it means to serve the people, not the position.

Laverne Velox: Another Grounded Voice for Change

Alongside Senator John is Laverne Velox, another woman on the opposition side who entered politics without the cushion of wealth or political patronage. Velox’s grassroots approach, much like John’s, is based on lived experience and genuine concern for Vincentian families. These women are not just politicians; they are community advocates. They’ve had to hustle, sacrifice, and work their way up often against overwhelming odds and without the glitz of political favoritism.

The Other Side of the Aisle: Privilege in Power

In contrast, many women on the government benches primarily under the Unity Labour Party (ULP) represent a very different political reality. These are women who, while qualified academically, have not had to endure the real-world grit of long-term employment, economic uncertainty, or sacrifice prior to entering politics. Several reportedly transitioned directly from university into publicly funded jobs or political appointments bypassing the traditional struggles of job hunting, financial insecurity, or private-sector experience.

Today, these women travel internationally on the taxpayer’s dollar, donning designer labels and turning Parliament into a runway of manicured nails, professionally styled hair, and made-up faces. Critics argue that they treat the serious business of governance as a stage, often dismissing or mocking those with opposing views particularly the very women who had to fight and sacrifice for their seat at the table.

This isn’t a critique of style or self-care it’s a critique of priorities and values. When public servants appear more interested in appearances than accountability, the public begins to lose faith in democratic institutions.

What Does Representation Really Mean?

The presence of women in politics is essential. But representation must go beyond gender parity. It must reflect diversity of experience, economic background, and life perspective. Real representation includes women like Senator Shevern John and Laverne Velox, those who have lived the struggles of ordinary Vincentians, who understand what it’s like to choose between a paycheck and a passion for justice.

Women who sacrifice security to uplift their communities offer a kind of representation that can’t be taught in a university or bought with a party endorsement. They offer authenticity.

Conclusion: The Politics of Principle

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has no shortage of educated women in government. But what the nation needs are more women of integrity, sacrifice, and civic-minded leadership not performative politics or entitlement masquerading as merit.

Senator Shevern John and Laverne Velox represent a kind of political courage that should be celebrated, supported, and emulated. They are proving that you don’t need deep pockets, elite connections, or cosmetic polish to lead just a deep commitment to people and country