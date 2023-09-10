Work on Sandy Bay Sea Defense Project has commenced

Work on the Sandy Bay Sea Defenses Resilience Project began on September 8. In the first instance, labor will be divided into two halves, according to the ministry of Transport.

Contractor, Kelectric Company Limited, will carry out sea defense work along the Karo River from north to south. Work will also be done along the Kayo River to the north by the contractor, OB Sadoo Engineering Services Limited.

According to the ministry, the works would involve mobilization and setup, laying out and surveying works, delivery of machinery, installation of a site work office.

According to the ministry, residents of Sandy Bay and adjacent villages should be warned that the nature of the job involves heavy machinery. As a result, both vehicular traffic and pedestrians should exercise utmost caution. According to the government, unauthorized personnel must stay a safe distance from all work locations.

The Ministry stated that it is seeking the public’s cooperation during the project’s implementation and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (GOSVG) has secured finance from the CDB in the sum of USD 13.5 million for the Sandy Bay Sea Defenses Resilience Project .