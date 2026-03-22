Several Workers in SVG Face 25% Pay Cut, Job Loss

In a recent address, Opposition leader Ralph Gonsalves raised the alarm over what he describes as significant wage reductions and the removal of financial benefits for key sectors of the public service.

Gonsalves pointed to specific budgetary allocations and the termination of supplemental pay as evidence that the current administration is imposing “economic and social pressure” on the working class.

Gonsalves highlighted a concerning discrepancy in the 2026 estimates regarding the Ministry of Agriculture’s research and development workers at locations such as Orange Hill, Sani, and Wallilabou.

According to the figures, the allocation for wages has been set at approximately $3.003 million, a sharp decline from the nearly $4 million spent the previous year.

Gonsalves argued that this $1 million shortfall constitutes a functional wage cut for the workforce. He explained that because the budget cannot support the existing staff levels at current rates, the government will be forced to either fire one-quarter of the workers or implement a “two weeks off, two weeks on” rotation, which effectively reduces employees to half salary.

He warned that these measures would leave families unable to pay basic bills or school fees during a time of rising commodity prices.

The healthcare sector is also facing financial rollbacks, according to Gonsalves. He criticized the decision to discontinue a 5% non-taxable supplemental income that had been paid to nurses in 2024 and 2025.

Gonsalves asserted that this payment was intended to be permanent and eventually incorporated into formal salary increases to correct historical pay inequities within the health sector.

He labeled the removal of this benefit as an “axe” taken to the nurses’ livelihoods and challenged the leadership of the Nurses’ Association for allegedly providing excuses for the government.

Gonsalves calculated that the average staff nurse would be roughly $2,300 annually better off if the 5% supplement had been maintained alongside scheduled salary increases and tax reductions.

Beyond these specific sectors, Gonsalves characterized the broader 2026 budget as a “choice for scarcity” rather than abundance. He claimed the current administration is “squeezing people” by funding the budget in a manner that creates an austerity effect.

Gonsalves noted that while trade union leaders have been “muzzled” or have compromised their interests, the “ordinary working people” are feeling the pain of slowed economic activity and lack of hiring.

He stated that the country is heading for “real trouble” as the government prioritizes “puny issues” over the economic survival of workers during a period of global instability.