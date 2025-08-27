Workshop on Building Maintenance held in SVG

A two-day workshop on Building Maintenance was held from Monday, 25th to Tuesday 26th August, 2025 at the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) Conference Room, Kingstown, with representatives/teachers from schools across the country in attendance. The facilitators were Dr. Reynold Murray, Mr. Johann Stewart and Mr. Alex Williams.

The workshop aimed to promote safety and health, preserve property value, prevent unnecessary costs and optimise operational efficiency in school facilities.

Sessions included Introduction to School Maintenance Systems, Understanding Buildings’ Mechanical and Electrical Works and Defects, Understanding Common Defects in Buildings: Structural Works and Defects, and Maintenance Plans. A practical component allowed participants to visit two (2) schools in Kingstown, and applying the knowledge gained first-hand.

Coordinator of the workshop, Mr. Johann Stewart, provided an overview of the sessions and encouraged participants to fully engage in the activities. He indicated that the experience would significantly enhance their professional and educational development.

According to BNTF’s Project Manager, Dunstan Johnson, the initiative is a part of the BNTF 10 Programme, funded by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in partnership with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). He indicated that EC $11.9 million has been allocated to the construction of roads, footpaths and the refurbishing and extension of schools.

Mr. Johnson emphasised that the sustainability of these projects is heavily dependent on consistent upkeep and involves the assistance of teachers, parents and communities. “We have a duty of care not only to our students and the teaching we provide, but also to the physical environment where we spend most of our day”, he said.