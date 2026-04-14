World Bank projects 3.0% growth for SVG in 2026

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is on a steady path of economic improvement, with the World Bank projecting the island nation’s economic growth to reach 3.0 per cent this year and climb further to 3.1 per cent in 2027.

This consistent upward trajectory positions St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a point of stability within the broader Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region, which is currently navigating a highly challenging macroeconomic environment.

While St. Vincent and the Grenadines maintains a positive outlook, the World Bank’s latest Latin America and the Caribbean Economic Update notes that overall regional growth will be subdued at 2.1 per cent this year, down from 2.4 per cent in 2025, before recovering to 2.4 per cent in 2027.

Across the rest of the Caribbean, economic prospects are highly varied. Guyana stands out with explosive economic expansion, expected to grow 16.3 per cent this year and an astounding 23.5 per cent in 2027.

Several other nations are also anticipating strong recoveries next year; Jamaica is projected to bounce back from a 1.0 per cent economic decline this year to a 3.2 per cent growth in 2027, while Trinidad and Tobago’s growth is expected to leap from 0.7 per cent to 3.2 per cent.

Growth for other neighboring countries shows mixed results:

Suriname is projected to accelerate from 4.0 per cent this year to 4.5 per cent in 2027.

Barbados will see its growth increase from 2.7 per cent to 3.0 per cent.

Dominica will experience a slight increase from 2.8 per cent to 2.9 per cent.

Haiti is projected to climb from 0.6 per cent to 1.9 per cent.

Conversely, Grenada (3.1 per cent to 3.0 per cent), Belize (2.4 per cent to 2.2 per cent), The Bahamas (2.2 per cent to 1.9 per cent), and St. Lucia (1.9 per cent to 1.8 per cent) will all experience slight declines in their growth rates next year.

The broader region’s modest performance is being driven by tight fiscal constraints, high borrowing costs, and weak external demand. The World Bank points out that geopolitical tensions, such as the conflict in the Middle East, are pushing energy prices higher and creating inflationary risks.

Consequently, while consumer spending offers modest support, private investment remains weak as global interest rates stay elevated and growth slows in advanced economies and China. Furthermore, high public debt is forcing governments to spend heavily on interest payments, crowding out vital infrastructure and social investments.

Despite these hurdles, the World Bank emphasizes that the region has immense untapped potential to boost its economic standing. Latin America and the Caribbean holds roughly 50 per cent of global lithium reserves, one-third of the world’s copper, and boasts a relatively clean energy mix. Susana Cordeiro Guerra, World Bank Vice President for the region, noted that the area has the reform capacity to achieve much more, stating, “The central ambition should be clear: create quality jobs that power growth and lift productivity”.