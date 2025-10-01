World Bank Support to Reduce Flooding in Saint Lucia

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved a new project to reduce flood risk in Saint Lucia’s most vulnerable communities. The 25 M Saint Lucia Urban Resilient Flood Investment Project is expected to benefit almost 67,000 Saint Lucians.

Saint Lucia faces serious risks from hurricanes, storm surges and heavy rainfall. The country’s steep terrain and densely populated coastal areas make flooding a major concern, particularly as climate change leads to more intense and frequent storms. Flood risk is highest in Saint Lucia’s low-lying coastal zones, where nearly 60 percent of the population live and where key infrastructure like airports, the seaport and major roads are located. Castries, the capital, and Anse La Raye, a fishing village, are especially vulnerable to flooding.

“This project equips Saint Lucia with the tools it needs to better manage and reduce the risks of flooding,” said Lilia Burunciuc, World Bank Director for the Caribbean. “By strengthening disaster preparedness and investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, Saint Lucia is taking important steps to safeguard its people, economy and vital assets from the growing impacts of climate change.”

The project aims to reduce flood risk in selected areas and strengthen the government’s ability to manage climate-related risks. Importantly, it will focus on Castries, Anse La Raye and their river basins.

Infrastructure investments in Castries and Anse La Raye aim to enhance resilience to flooding and climate hazards. Rather than relying solely on traditional engineering solutions like drainage improvements and flood walls, the approach also incorporates nature-based measures such as green corridors and river restoration. Project investments are designed to establish economic opportunities which enable job creation. By the end of the project, 66,400 people are expected to benefit from climate-resilient infrastructure and improved government capacity for managing climate-related risks.

The project will also seek to improve the government’s capacity to manage climate impacts, support engineering designs for flood mitigation and enhancing early warning systems and community coordination.

The World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) is funding the project. IDA provides grants and zero to low-interest loans to help countries finance projects that support economic growth, reduce inequalities and improve living conditions.

Preparation for this project benefited from financial support from the European Union, the frame of the EU Resilient Caribbean (EUReCa) Program, which is managed by the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR). This reflects a broader international partnership to build resilience across the Caribbean.

Together, these efforts represent a shared vision: helping Saint Lucian communities not only respond to immediate climate risks but also build long-term resilience, ensuring safer and more sustainable futures for generations to come.