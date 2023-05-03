World Press Freedom Index shows a decline in Caribbean countries

Caribbean countries declined in this year’s Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Press Freedom Index, which was announced today.

Trinidad and Tobago is the highest-ranked Caribbean country on the 2023 index, ranking 30th, down five spots from 2022.

RSF stated in its assessment, “Year after year, Trinidad and Tobago maintains its good record in terms of press freedom, even though there is still room for improvement.”

“Trinidad and Tobago provides a generally safe and protected environment for the profession,” according to RSF.

Jamaica, which was the highest-ranked Caribbean country in 2022, dropped 20 places to number 32.

According to RSF, “press freedom in Jamaica has continued to improve, and the right to information is widely respected.”

However, the group noted that in rare cases, journalists have been physically attacked.

Cuba was the Caribbean country with the lowest ranking.

The communist island was placed 172nd, one spot higher than in 2022.

Despite the progress, RSF stated that “Cuba remains, year in and year out, the worst country in Latin America for press freedom.”

Caribbean Press Freedom Index 2023:

(30) Trinidad and Tobago

(32) Jamaica

Dominican Republic (43), Suriname (48), Belize (51) and Guyana (61).

Eastern Caribbean States Organization (93)

Haiti (99)

Cuba (172)

Source : Loop News