The St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association (SVGSA) hosted two top sailing race management experts from September 30th to October 1st, 2023. Maria Torrijo and Fabien Bach are conducting Caribbean clinics in SVG, The Bahamas, and Grenada.

World Sailing, the International Federation for Sailing, funded this course in acknowledgment of the SVG Sailing Association’s competitive racing progress over the last five years.

13 club officials and sailors from St Vincent and the Grenadines attended an interactive training on course layout, starting, and finishing sequences, scoring procedures, regulations, and penalties at Blue Lagoon Hotel Conference Centre. Vanessa Hadley of Vincy Sailing Club stated, “It was such a great clinic and will raise our competition to an international level. I look forward to using what we learned”.

The SVG High Performance Sailing Centre launching shortly is a tremendous step toward organizing regional and international competitions in the country. Albert Ollivierre of Canouan’s Okean’s Club stated, “We need to learn this and teach it to our youth sailors, so they are ready for international competition”.

SVG Sailing Association teaches sailing for leisure, to get vocational certifications for sailing jobs, and to represent SVG in international events. This course continues this adventure.