St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association (SVGSA) has been awarded a Women’s Technical Level 1 Coaching Course, funded by World Sailing.

This is one of only 4 such courses to be awarded Worldwide and is in recognition of the work the association undertakes to encourage women to become involved in this heritage sport for SVG.

16 female sailors from across St Vincent and the Grenadines have been selected to attend the course running from 11th to the 16th April, 2023.

The course will not only cover Technical Level 1 coaching, but also race management, safety, and club administration, ensuring a sustainable future for competitive sailing in this multi-island nation.

We are honoured to welcome Ms Hannah Stodel from the UK, a 4 times World Champion sailor and 3 times Paralympian as the coach for this fantastic opportunity.

Jenny Trumble, President of the SVG Sailing Association, said, “I have always been a strong advocate for girls and women in sailing, and I am excited to see Hannah again. She used to race competitively against my daughter in youth sailing and, as my daughter said, “she kicked-ass, girls and boys”. I know how inspirational she will be for our ladies in sailing”.