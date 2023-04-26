World Pediatric Project (“WPP”) hosted its first Physical Therapy mission of the year at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on April 17th and 18th, 2023.

Lisa Bebko, a physical therapist, oversaw the expedition for two (2) full days. Jessica Lynn, an occupational therapist, accompanied her. Mrs. Janelle Ballah, a physiotherapist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, also assisted them.

The team examined 28 youngsters with disabilities or genetic abnormalities that limit their ability to walk, their fine motor skills, and their overall capacity to operate on a daily basis.

The youngest child evaluated was a 3-month-old baby with Spina Bifida, a disease that affects the spinal cord.

The Physical Therapy team donated wheelchairs to two families on this occasion to help the children be more independent in moving about.

It was a touching moment for the parents to see their children go on this new life path. The mission was extended in St. Lucia for three days, from April 19th to April 21st, 2023.

WPP would also want to thank The Maria Holder Memorial Trust for financing this trip and making it possible for the children.

The Scoliosis mission, led by Dr. James Bennett, will be the next team to visit St. Vincent. This mission is set to take place between May 13th and May 20th, 2023.

Individuals interested in supporting WPP’s work should call the local office at 784-451-2989.

Source : WPP