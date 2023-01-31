WPP hosts speech & behavioral therapy mission In St Vincent

A speech and behavioral therapy mission is now taking place in St. Vincent and the Grenadines thanks to the World Pediatric Project (WPP).

The Helping Hands Center in New Montrose is where the mission got started on January 29th.

The WPP team is scheduled to meet with more than 150 kids.

Many kids reportedly need speech and behavioral therapy all around the country, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Miriam Kerr is in charge of the speech therapy and behavioral therapy missions, according to WPP SVG Program Director Sigmund Wiggins.

Four more behavioral experts who work with kids who have ADHD, autism, and speech impairments have been brought in by Kerr.