WPP receives US $20,000 donation from WINLOTT Inc

World Pediatric Project (“WPP”) is a non-profit organization that provides surgical and diagnostic, specialized healthcare for our children here in SVG and those in the Eastern Caribbean.

Since the year started, WPP hosted six (6) surgical and diagnostic teams in SVG namely, General Surgery, Speech and Language Therapy, Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Physical Therapy. Across the six specialties, the teams combined have provided services to over 300 children, 13 of these children travelled to St. Vincent from islands including Dominica, St. Kitts, Grenada, and St. Lucia.

To make these initiatives possible and surgical and medical care cost-free to the families, funding plays a crucial role in attaining the necessary equipment, travel, and logistic expenses.

The Windward Island Lotteries Inc. (“WINLOTT Inc.”) has generously donated USD $20,000 to assist with alleviating some of these costs in efforts to effectively fulfill the commitment made to the local and regional families in providing critical and sometimes, urgent pediatric healthcare.

This donation is double the amount that was previously donated to WPP as they are anticipating and actively working towards increasing overall capacity and assessing more children in less time.

WINLOTT Inc., represented by Executive Director, Ms. Allison Thomas and WPP represented by Executive director for the Caribbean, Mrs. Lauren McIntosh-Shallow had a short handing over on Thursday April 13th 2023.

Mrs. McIntosh-Shallow expressed “We are immensely grateful to have the continued support of Winlott Inc. in our aim to heal more of our children in SVG and within the region.

Whether big or small, the support always creates a tremendous impact in the children and their families’ lives.” WINLOTT Inc.’s core focus is sports and in particular youth cricket and as a part of their corporate social responsibility, this donation to WPP will impact and transform the quality of life of youth across the Windward Islands.

Individuals interested in supporting the work of WPP can contact the local office at 784-451-2989.