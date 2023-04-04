WPP strengthens partnership with Grenada’s Ministries of Health, Education

Prime Minister, Hon. Dickon Mitchell on Friday received a courtesy visit from representatives of the World Pediatric Project (WPP), a humanitarian nonprofit organisation that provides pediatric subspecialty services, training initiatives and outreach clinics to Latin America and the Caribbean.

The WPP delegation comprised Mrs. Lauren Mc Intosh-Shallow, Executive Director Caribbean, WPP; Dr. Tyhiesia Donald, WPP Partner Pediatrician; and Ms. Marva Primus Joseph, WPP Representative in Grenada.

Discussions centred on strengthened partnerships with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education to identify young children for early treatment. Emphasis was also placed on the improvement of public relations and community outreach efforts to identify individuals in need of assistance.

Prime Minister Mitchell expressed gratitude to the WPP for the work that the organisation continues to do in Grenada and looks forward to continued partnership towards the betterment of the children of Grenada.