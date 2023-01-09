WPP’s work in St Vincent for 2023 begins with general surgery mission

The General Surgery Mission kicks off the World Pediatric Project (WPP) work in St Vincent and the Grenadines for 2023.

According to a WPP Facebook post, the mission is sponsored by the Mustique Charitable Foundation.

The mission is led by Dr. Jeff Lukish and his team of pediatric general surgeons.

According to WPP, children from at least four Caribbean territories’ were seen in the clinic on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.