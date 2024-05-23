XO & Ezra Take New Song Competition at North Leeward Carnival Launch

A talented duo by the names of XO and Ezra rocked the crowd with their song “Ouuie,” to captured the New Song competition during the North Leeward Carnival launch on Monday, May 20th, at Chateaubelair Playing Field . The launch was held under the theme: Revel in the Excitement, Enter the Fete Zone.

The large crowd that turned out at the launching were treated to a cultural presentation, new songs from upcoming artistes from North Leeward and performances from some of SVG’s best soca artistes.

The launching commenced with speeches from a number of officials, including Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James, President of the North Leeward Sports and Cultural Organization (NLSCO) Elron Lewis, Vice President (NLSCO), Nadisha Browne, and PRO of NLSCO Kenville Horne.

Public Relations Officer for NLSCO, Kenville Horne, welcomed the gathering to the launch of the North Leeward Carnival. He said that it was organization’s objective is to ensure a safe and fun-filled carnival that will be remembered.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, Carlos James, in his address, commended NLSCO for putting together the rural activities in the constituency. “I want to say this is one of the best rural carnivals in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and we have to keep it that way,” said James, who is also MP for the North Leeward constituency.

He told the launching that they must support the NLSCO in order to ensure a “beautiful, well attended, well celebrated rural carnival here in North Leeward.”

The tourism minister said that he has been having discussions with the Carnival Bands Incorporated (CBI), and a number of mas bands are interested in spreading their costumes in rural areas. He therefore appealed to NLSCO to work with the CBI in an effort to have mas built in North Leeward. “And we can have our own Mascaraders here in Chateaubelair during our festival here in the rural carnival,” said James.

He promised that he will work with the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) and the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) to ensure that sufficient funds are injected into rural carnivals this year., the Mp also spoke about his interest in seeing a band orchestra from North Leeward participating in the national carnival.

President of NLSCO, Elron Lewis, appealed for a safe carnival. “North Leeward Carnival for the past year has been one of the best, and we have to continue along that way. So we want to invite everybody to come out to all the activities and let us make North Leeward Carnival the safest carnival in SVG,” said Lewis.

Vice President of NLSCO, Nadichia Browne also addressed the launching. She outlined the remaining activities for North Leeward carnival.

The activities got under way with live pan music from Chateaubelair resident Olo; who was moments later involved in a face-off with XO and Ezra of Petit Bodel, for the chance to win the New Song competition. The eldest man in the competition had the crowd in a frenzy with his catchy song “Bush for Cold,” but in the end, the youthfulness of XO and Ezra got the better of the experience Olo.

The duo performed their song “Ouuie,” much to the pleasure of the crowd, who showed their approval with loud cheers and waving hands. For their success they willl receive a prize money and a season pass to all events hosted by NLSCO during the carnival season.

The other competitors in the competition were Baygon, Sleepy, Leo, CO XIO, and Adam, the youngest participant.

The crowd was thoroughly entertained by some of SVG’s leading soca artistes, including Fligh, Ozarie, Keith Currency, Fonando D Bambooman, Casper G and Dha D.

Among the other activities for the North Leward Carnival are a wet fiesta on June 1; the Soca Monarch Competition at the Petit Bordel Hard Court on June 8; and the Kiddies Carnival at the Chateaubelair Playing Field on June 9; Nasty in White Jouvert Party at the Petit Bordel Hard Court on June 14; Jouvert and Street Jump Up on June 15; Brunch Soiree on June 16; and Tropical Paradise Summer Bliss on August 3rd.