Yacht burglarized, all cash on-board stolen

Last week, cash was stolen from a yacht moored in the Young Island anchorage.

According to a report obtained by St Vincent Times, the Captain and crew discovered that all the cash had been stolen from the salon backpack on Thursday morning.

A phone, passport, and other items were left undisturbed by the thief/thieves.

There is a possibility that the entry to the vessel took place during dinner ashore, or later that night as the occupants slept on board, according to the report.

Approximately a foot above the waterline, blue paint was also noticed on the stern of the vessel.

Police and the port captain were notified. There was also an attempted burglary on a second vessel in the anchorage last week.

According to the report, the attempted burglary yielded no results.

