Thieves steal $400 from Yacht Crew in Canouan

Yachtees anchored at Charlestown Bay, Canouan, were robbed of $400.00 as they slept aboard their vessel.

According to a report by CSSN, the most recent incident occurred on 19 May.

“Owner was sleeping in the cockpit overnight. A thief boarded and entered the yacht undetected and stole cash from a wallet.”

An iPhone and an iPad were not disturbed, the report stated.

CSSN notes that there have now been two recent thefts in this bay, and more than 30 thefts have occurred in the past in the said location.

CSSN is urging yachtsmen to make a police report so that officials can address this problem.

The incident is the latest in a string of them, including Bequia on May 10, January 16, Keartons Bay and 23 January, Chateaubelair Bay.

St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), despite a decline compared to previous years, continues to hold the leading position with 10% of all assaults reported among Yachtees.