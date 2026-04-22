Yacht with cocaine intercepted off Cumberland coast

RSVGPF Records Major Cocaine Seizure Off Cumberland Coast

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has dealt a significant blow to drug trafficking operations in the region, seizing a large consignment of suspected cocaine following a targeted operation in the Cumberland area on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Acting on intelligence, officers intercepted a yacht and discovered 396 packages of suspected cocaine with a combined weight of approximately 434 kilogrammes, a haul that underscores the scale of the narcotics threat facing the Eastern Caribbean.

Two non-national males (one Venezuelan national and one Grenadian national) are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The RSVGPF commends the officers involved for the vigilance, discipline, and professionalism that made this operation a success. This seizure is a clear demonstration of the Force’s unwavering commitment to detecting and dismantling illegal drug networks operating within St. Vincent and the Grenadines and its waters.

Investigations remain active and ongoing. Further details will be released as appropriate and where disclosure does not compromise the integrity of the investigation.