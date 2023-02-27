Yachtsmen warn of navigational hazards – Union Island

A yacht owner has reported that things did not go as planned during their arrival to Clifton Harbor, Union Island, SVG.

While their monohull was being guided to a mooring by a local boat their prop became entangled in a large floating rope from what was later found to be a disused mooring. The yacht’s engine stopped.

Several local boats helped the yacht avoid collision with a nearby boat, and cut away the entangled 2 inch rope. Eventually the yacht was safely secured to a mooring.

The captain negotiated and agreed a large payment that was shared with much debate among the aggressive local helpers.

The next day the captain witnessed 2 other boats being guided over the same rope, and yelled a warning to the captains. The hazard was avoided. The original captain decided to attach a coke bottle to better mark the hazard.

A third boat was guided toward the rope/coke bottle, even though it appeared that the boat boy had seen it. Again the captain made the latest arrival aware of the hazard, and it was avoided.