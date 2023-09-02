YRM conducts historic radio operation from Mayreau & the Tobago Cays

The Youlou Radio Movement – YRM, with cooperation from area radio amateurs (Hams), undertook a field operation from Mayreau and the Tobago Cays on August 26th and 27th, 2023, respectively, in a bid to keep its members active during the 2023 storm season.

And, according to the YRM’s Director, Don De Riggs J88CD, the field testing using the basic equipment employed was a huge success.

The durable Barrett field radios were deployed using three types of antenna utilizing just battery power, replenished by solar panels, with results that were, in most cases, better than expected.

The goal of this exercise was to establish dependable regional communications via Ham radio, as our neighbors would be the first to respond in the event of a natural disaster. Radio testing was carried out at various times of the day to test propagation on the various HF (High Frequency) bands designated for Ham radio operations.

Contacts with St. Vincent, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Thomas, Montserrat, Trinidad, Jamaica, Guyana, St. Maarten, Tobago, and another portable station in Mayreau were established.

Several members of the Mayreau neighborhood were given a quick introduction to ham radio, how the system works, and its utility during times of national emergency when cell phone coverage is unavailable.

On Sunday, August 27, YRM Director Don De Riggs J88CD and his son Omoro De Riggs J88NFG joined Mayreau locals for a day at the Tobago Cays as that island celebrated “Mayreau Day.” The YRM team took advantage of the chance to undertake another field exercise, this time establishing and maintaining contact with numerous Caribbean and US stations utilizing portable equipment. The YRM conducted an HF radio communications activity from the Tobago Cays for the first time.

On Sunday 27th, YRM Director IT, Sean Patterson J88CU, set up and successfully operated a field station with equally satisfactory results, making reliable contacts with all Caribbean and US stations heard at the time, using a car battery for power from the end of the runway of the decommissioned airport at Arnos Vale.

The YRM/RRL is currently planning a communications outing from multiple national parks for the Fourth of July weekend. The general public will be welcomed to see and participate in the communicative experience, where knowledge can be shared and long-lasting connections formed. The dates and places will be announced soon.

The YRM is also looking for a permanent location on Mayreau to install and house the radio and meteorological equipment. Permission was granted a few years ago to use an emergency shelter to house the equipment, but that location is no longer suitable for that type of operation.

The YRM Director officially thanks the owners of the “MV Gem Star” and “Jaden Sun” for providing gratis transportation to and from Mayreau.

Also, thanks to the local and regional radio operators who gave propagation reports throughout the exercise.