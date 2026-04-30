Young appointed as Invest SVG new director

Returning national Ms. Anna C. Young has been appointed as the new Executive Director of Invest SVG, our country’s national investment promotions agency. Her tenure at the organization marks the nomination of Invest SVG’s eighth Executive Director, ushering in a new phase of leadership that broadens the agency’s mandate beyond traditional foreign direct investment, to include strengthening local export and trade development, mobilizing diaspora capital, and positioning Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as an attractive destination for investment from the international financial services sector.

Despite having lived abroad for many years, Ms. Young is a proud daughter of the Vincentian soil, born in Layou to Annie and Adolph Young and granddaughter of “bottom Gaymes”.

“I am proud to be a Vincentian,” said Anna Young. “My passion for excellence blossomed at an early age, being a product of the St. Vincent Girl’s High School before pursuing other endeavours in my education and career.”

Ms. Young began her professional journey as a news reporter at the NBC Radio station. Working alongside some of our country’s top media personalities such as Glen Jackson, Chester Connell, Nina Maloney, Nichole Hadaway and other legends, she was able to hone her profession and media skills from the earlies. Additionally, she served as an Information Cadet at the Government Information Service (API) from 1992 to 1995, demonstrating an early commitment to public service in the nation.

However, it wasn’t until she migrated to the United States to further her education where she fully developed her professional expertise. Invest SVG’s new director brings over two decades of international experience in finance and corporate strategy, holding an MSc in Project Analysis, Finance & Investments from the University of York, UK, and a BS in Finance from Alabama A&M University, USA.

Combined with a strong background in law, she also completed her legal education at the UWE Bristol Law School and was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales by Gray’s Inn. Ms. Young is also an Accredited Civil and Commercial Mediator, certified by ADR Group.

⁠Besides her education and legal training, the new director’s career abroad includes significant roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she served as Assistant Vice President in Finance for Mass Market and Segments Finance, a specialized group established to address and mitigate federal regulatory impacts. She also held several positions at American Express, including leading Revenue Enhancement for the company, senior Investment Manager, Pricing and Marketing Capabilities Manager and senior Financial Analyst. In these roles, she managed portfolios, led global revenue initiatives, and provided key decision support to senior management. Her early career included an Investment Analyst role at Lehman Brothers supporting senior bankers in conducting financial analysis.

“After living abroad for so many years and gaining most of my professional experience overseas, nothing brings me greater joy than returning home to share my knowledge with my Vincentian people,” said the new Executive Director. “There is so much potential for growth, and with the amazing team at Invest SVG, we are uniquely poised for greatness. I am humbled to serve my country.”

With her comprehensive expertise spanning finance, strategic planning, and regulatory compliance, Anna Young is ready to lead Invest SVG.