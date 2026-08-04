Graduates urged to transform agriculture in N.W

Young Farmers Graduate from Agricultural Productivity Recovery Programme

Eighteen (18) young farmers have completed the first Agricultural Productivity Recovery and Young Farmers Training Project, marking a significant step in strengthening agriculture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The graduation ceremony, hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation in partnership with the Republic of China (Taiwan), was held on Friday, July 31, 2026, at the Orange Hill Biotechnology Centre.

Chief Agricultural Officer Marcus Richards encouraged the graduates to make full use of the seed funding provided to establish and expand their agricultural enterprises. He urged them to see the financial support as an opportunity to build sustainable livelihoods and contribute to national development.

Richards emphasised that young farmers play a vital role in strengthening the country’s food security and agricultural sector. He encouraged them to apply the knowledge and practical skills gained during the 20-week programme to address the challenges posed by an ageing farming population and help build a resilient and productive agricultural industry.

Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, and Parliamentary Representative for North Windward, Hon. Shevern John, reminded the graduates to view agriculture as a pathway to economic independence and community development, particularly within North Windward. She noted that every seed planted represents an investment in their future, their families, and the nation’s prosperity.

Chief of the Taiwan Technical Mission, Kevin Lin, congratulated the graduates on reaching an important milestone, describing the ceremony as the beginning of a new chapter in their journey as farmers, entrepreneurs, and future leaders in agriculture.

Lin highlighted the importance of agriculture in supporting food security, creating employment, strengthening rural communities, and enhancing national resilience. He encouraged the graduates to continue applying the knowledge gained during the programme, remain active in agriculture, and continue developing their farming and business ventures with patience, careful planning, and a commitment to lifelong learning.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Hon. Israel Bruce, challenged the graduates to become the next generation of agricultural entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders, stressing that their success is critical to the future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister congratulated the participants on completing the intensive training programme and commended their dedication to acquiring the skills needed to modernize the country’s agricultural sector.