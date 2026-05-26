Young Innovator Wins ZHTF Instagram Challenge

ZHTF’s 2026 Tourism Ignite Programme has awarded 14 year old Eldon Haywood Jr. from St. Martin’s Secondary School as this years winner of our ZHTF Instagram Challenge.

Students participated in creating an instagram post that illustrated their experiences while attending ZHTFs local food production/tourism/sustainability/entrepreneurship presentation on March 19.

With over 500 Likes at the end of the challenge on March 26, Eldon won a $250 Gift Card to be redeemed at the establishment of his choosing.

On May 15th, at the ZHTF Office (Kingstown), Programme Officer Mrs. Rita Franklyn officially awarded Eldon with his prize.