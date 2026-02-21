Young & old face court over street brawl in Peters Hope

Six Charged with Affray Following Peter’s Hope Disturbance

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force draws a clear line at public disorder. Our streets are shared spaces for travel and daily activity, and when they become sites of confrontation, the safety of road users and bystanders is put at risk. Behaviour of this nature, wherever it occurs, will bring a firm police response.

Following investigations into the disturbance at Peter’s Hope, police arrested and charged Kaylia Edwards, 21, resident; Cherish Roberts, 15, student; Alphie Reece, 17, student; Melissa Solomon, 16, student; Maurita Solomon, 58, farmer; and Philisha Anderson, 27, resident, all of Barrouallie, with the offence of affray.

The charges arise from a physical altercation along the Peter’s Hope Public Road on February 18, 2026, which disrupted the area and placed members of the public at risk.

It is concerning to see young persons among those charged. Youth does not excuse violence, and adulthood does not justify it. Conflict carried into public spaces affects more than those directly involved. It impacts families, commuters, and the wider community.

Parents, guardians, and community leaders all have a role in guiding disputes away from confrontation and toward resolution. Intervention and accountability remain essential if communities are to remain stable and safe.

Following their arrest, the accused were granted station bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC each, with 1 surety. They are scheduled to appear before the Barrouallie Magistrate Court on March 4, 2026, to answer the charges.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will continue to act where public order is threatened so that residents can move through their communities without fear or disruption.