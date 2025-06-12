Twenty-three (23) young professionals from 13 CARICOM Member States are now better equipped to empower youth of the Region in navigating the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) following the completion of orientation and the first week of training of the CARICOM Young Professionals Programme (CYPP).

The orientation and training took place from 2-6 June at the CARICOM Secretariat Headquarters in Georgetown, Guyana and encompassed activities aimed at deepening the participants’ understanding of the CSME and its implementation.



Highlights included stakeholder testimonials from business professionals and entrepreneurs on leveraging the CSME for career and business opportunities and development.

CYPP participants also engaged with senior officials and technical officers involved in the CSME during site visits to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, University of Guyana and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

During a visit to Guyana’s National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), the group observed CSME in action, as they engaged with young beneficiaries of the Agricultural Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP). This programme integrates modern agricultural techniques with business development skills to foster the establishment of sustainable agribusinesses. It actively engages with stakeholders across the Caribbean and locally, hosting delegations, farmers’ groups, special interest groups, and schools.

The CYPP will continue for the next four months, during which time, participants will deepen their engagement with the CSME regimes and protocols. The programme will conclude with participant presentations showcasing their learning, followed by a closing ceremony at which certificates of completion will be awarded.