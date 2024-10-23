Young Sailors from SVG Prepare for Caribbean Dinghy Championships

Caribbean Dinghy Championships

This weekend Friday 25th to Sunday 27th October 2024, Vincy Sailing has selected 3 young sailors to represent St Vincent and the Grenadines at the Caribbean Dinghy Championships 2024 in Simpson Bay, Sint Maarten.

46 sailors from Barbados, Antigua, Saint Martin (French Side) Sint Maarten (Dutch Side), Trinidad and Tobago, Guadeloupe, St Kitts and Nevis will all be competing. This will be the first time that St Vincent is represented at The Caribbean Dinghy Championships which is an annual event that brings together top sailors from the Caribbean region.

Representing SVG are

Scarlett Hadley – 1st Place at SVG National Championships in ILCA 6

Kai Marks-Dasent – 1st Place at SVG National Championships in ILCA 4

Logan Banfield – 2nd Place at SVG National Championships in ILCA 6

Scarlett, Kai and Logan, all dedicated sailors have all been sailing since the Vincy Sailing club was formed in 2018, and have been preparing for the event at the high-performance sailing centre based at Coconut Grove. This summer they were fortunate to have additional support from Olympic Coach, South African Rob Holden who has worked with SVG Sailing since 2021. As well as regular on the water training, the team has been working on strength and conditioning with personal trainer Swooshbomb Fitness and are being supported by sports psychologist, Sorenya Miller to mentally prepare for the weekend.

Participation at this event has been made possible with sponsorship from the Mustique Company, funds raised by a sailing raffle, the National Olympic Committee and parental contributions.

Jenny Trumble, Head Coach at Vincy Sailing and President of the SVG Sailing Association said, “It is very exciting to have a team from St Vincent attend the Regional Championships, an excellent opportunity to measure ourselves against the rest of the Caribbean. The Vincy Sailing Team has learnt a lot about competing abroad, not only do they have to train on the water, build their physical and mental fitness, but they have also had to understand how to plan for an event and, very importantly, the financial commitments. They have risen to all of these tasks with dedication and enthusiasm, allowing them their to build on their experience for future, potentially Olympic, success. We wish them the best of luck”.