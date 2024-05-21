Young sailors from the Calliaqua Police Youth Club participated in “Introduction to Sailing” course

As part of the ongoing St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association (SVGSA) program, ten young sailors from the Calliaqua Police Youth Club participated in an intensive “Introduction to Sailing” course over the weekend of May 18th and 19th organized by the Vincy Sailing Club.

The weekend kicked off on Saturday with the enthusiastic sailors completing essential land drills before moving on to rigging their boats. Under the expert guidance of qualified coaches from the club, they then ventured into Calliaqua Bay. Despite stronger-than-ideal winds, the students managed admirably, handling the double-handed dinghies with confidence and skill, with the help of the coaches.

Sunday brought calmer winds, allowing each participant the exciting opportunity to sail a training dinghy solo, honing their newfound skills in a more controlled environment.

Jenny Trumble, President of the SVGSA, remarked on the program’s mission: “The SVGSA program seeks to empower young individuals through sailing, whether that be for fun, racing, or as a vocational path. It was particularly rewarding to see that many of this weekend’s coaches started their sailing journeys through the same program.”

The young sailors who took part in this transformative experience were Tavia Martin, Kaden Cumberbatch, Myra Quinton, LaShanda Harry, TajLee McPherson, Khaliel Isaacs, Kayzenae Riffin, Sarai Francois, Jaymari Young, and Ocean Alexander. Each of these promising sailors has been offered additional lessons with the Vincy Sailing Club to further develop their sailing skills.

The dedicated coaches who guided the youth sailors, giving back to their community and sport, included Joshua Osborne, Isaiah Blackett, Scarlett Hadley, Tegan Deane, Shamesh Joseph, Benji Cyrus, Kai Marks Dasent, and Logan Banfield. A special thank you to Martin Ince and Mischa Young who organised the event.

This weekend’s successful camp underscores the SVGSA’s commitment to fostering a love for sailing and developing the next generation of sailors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Vincy Sailing Club’s next event is the World Sailing Women’s Festival, on Saturday 25th May at Coconut Grove Beach Club, from 10am till 3pm. Come and join in the fun on and off the water.

If you would like to support these community sailing programs please email Jenny at [email protected] for more information