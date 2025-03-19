Young Talent Shines as SVG Chess Team Beats Grenada

From March 13 to March 16, 2025, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Chess Federation, headed by President Israel R. Bruce, hosted the Chatoyer Bilateral Championship for the second time.

The Federation played host to a team from Grenada, captained by Tauriel Frank.

Round 1 – Grenada 3.5 – SVG 2.5

Round 2 –-SVG 4, Grenada 2

Round 3 — SVG 4, Grenada 2

Round 4 — SVG 3, Grenada 3

Round 5 — SVG 3.5, Grenada 2-5.

Most points for the Vincentian team were contributed by internationally ranked (FIDE 1708) nine-year-old Team Captain, Vedant Shetty, who won all of his five games.

Stacy Baptiste King, the other player to win all of her games, shared the tournament’s highest performance rank with Shetty, 2200.

Arianna Balcombe, the highest-ranked female player of the tournament, won 4 of her 5 games to help secure the Vincentian victory.

The other notable players on the Vincentian team were: Le Mar Abbott, Dantes La Primavera, Daria Bolgova, Alaynna Gilbert, and Carlos Veira.

Grenada’s second place saw Captain Tauriel Frank and Rommel Ventour both contributing to the team’s highest point, 3. The other players on the Grenadian team were Jaedyn Pierre. Aiden Kofi Jude Victor; Rommel Ventour; Jada Gill; and Alena Mills.

The tournament ended with SVG 7, Grenada 3.

The National Lottories Authority, ARGO, REMAX, and Vita Malt sponsored the tournament.