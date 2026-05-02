Youth leaders shine at 2026 national tourism congress

On April 30th, the Ministry of Tourism proudly celebrated the brilliance, courage, and future of the local tourism industry during the 2026 National Tourism Youth Congress. The event showcased the emerging talent and leadership of students from across the nation who are poised to shape the future of the sector.

The congress featured a diverse group of outstanding student representatives:

Angelique Edwards representing Bishop’s College Kingstown

representing Bishop’s College Kingstown MaKiesha Charles representing Buccament Bay Secondary School

representing Buccament Bay Secondary School Braxton Lewis representing North Union Secondary School

representing North Union Secondary School Aaron McDonald representing St. Vincent Grammar School

representing St. Vincent Grammar School Acadjiah Ashton representing Union Island Secondary School

representing Union Island Secondary School Chiara Farrell representing Charles Adams Anglican High School

representing Charles Adams Anglican High School Nailah Jordon representing Dr. JP Eustace Memorial Secondary School

representing Dr. JP Eustace Memorial Secondary School Xia Glass representing St. Vincent Girls’ High School

During the event, each participant stood tall and spoke boldly, representing their respective schools with immense pride. Organizers highlighted that these young leaders are the vital voices that will shape the future of the nation’s tourism industry.

In recognition of their remarkable efforts and participation, every student was awarded a medal.

Additionally, the participants received specially curated gift bags, generously provided by the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, alongside the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority.