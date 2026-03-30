Youth Nature Rangers Receive Birdwatching Training

Eight (8) youth members of the IHO Nature Rangers recently participated in a hands-on birdwatching and wetland ecology training throughout the McKinnons Wetlands, delivered in partnership with Pelican Safaris. The training introduced participants to bird identification, wetland ecology, and the growing opportunities for community-based ecotourism.

During the field session, youth explored the ecological importance of the McKinnons Wetlands ecosystem, observing a range of bird species including herons, egrets, locally known as “garlins”, West Indian whistling ducks, mangrove cuckoos, and pelicans, commonly referred to in Antigua and Barbuda as “booby.” Participants learned practical birdwatching techniques while discussing how birdlife supports biodiversity and sustainable tourism experiences. McKinnons Wetlands provided an accessible path to similar birdlife found in the North East Marine Management Area (NEMMA), the key biodiversity area.

The training was supported by renowned photographer, Christine Andrews, who guided participants in spotting birds and observing wildlife behaviour in the wetland environment. Through her expertise, youth were encouraged to appreciate the value of patience, observation, and documentation in conservation work. Additionally, she shared birdwatching techniques and provided expert identification of species found within the area.

In addition to birdwatching, the group examined environmental challenges affecting the area. While travelling along the narrow strip connecting the Old Runaway and Yorks communities, participants observed evidence of illegal dumping and marine debris accumulation. The presence of waste within this sensitive wetland system raised concerns among the youth and facilitators, highlighting the urgent need for stronger community awareness and responsible waste management. Discussions of project ideas for the area began and are now in the development process.

Project Manager, Britney McDonald provided an educational overview of the mangrove species found within the wetlands and explained their role in protecting coastlines, supporting marine life, and filtering pollutants. She also demonstrated the visible tidal changes within the wetland system, noting how water levels and ecosystem conditions shift between Antigua and Barbuda’s rainy season and dry season.

“The wetlands are living systems that respond to the seasons and to human activity,” McDonald explained during the session. “Understanding how these ecosystems function helps young people see both the opportunities for conservation and the threats they face.”

The training forms part of ongoing efforts by the IHO Nature Rangers to build youth capacity in environmental stewardship, biodiversity monitoring, and community conservation. By combining ecological learning with field-based experiences, the programme encourages young people to become active stewards for the protection of Antigua and Barbuda’s natural ecosystems. Future training opportunities can be found on the IHO Nature Rangers Facebook Page.

This activity is part of the “Strengthening Conservation Actions in the North East Management Area, Antigua and Barbuda” project, which is led by the IHO-Nature Rangers and is funded by the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund and the World Bank with the implementing support of the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute and partner Integrated Health Outreach.