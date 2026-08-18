YouTube change’s view metrics, creator monetization standards

YouTube is revising its view-counting methodology to register a view the moment a video or live stream begins, aligning its standards with competitors like TikTok and Instagram.

This update replaces the previous informal standard of thirty seconds of watch time, potentially inflating public metrics while making it harder to gauge genuine audience engagement.

To maintain transparency for creators, the platform will categorize longer view durations as “Engaged views” within private analytics dashboards.

These tracking changes are being implemented alongside stricter monetization requirements, which will soon demand significantly higher watch hours and view counts for creators to earn revenue.

While the company claims these shifts aim to reduce metric confusion, the new policy has sparked criticism for increasing the difficulty of achieving and maintaining financial eligibility.

Overall, the source highlights a transition toward standardized digital metrics that may fundamentally alter how popularity and success are measured on the platform.