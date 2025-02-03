Yuan hits record low, Mexican peso, Canadian dollar tumble

China’s yuan slumped to a record low in offshore trading on Monday, while Mexico’s peso and Canada’s dollar tumbled to multi-year troughs after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped the countries with tariffs, triggering fears of an escalating trade war.

The U.S. dollar’s gain was broad, with the euro also dropping to a more than two-year low and the Swiss franc – despite typically acting as a safe haven – sliding to the weakest since May.

Canada and Mexico immediately vowed retaliatory measures, and China said it would challenge Trump’s levies at the World Trade Organization.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin fell back below $100,000 to its lowest in nearly three weeks.

“The surprise for markets … is that Canada and Mexico retaliated immediately and that others, i.e. China and the EU, may follow their lead, resulting in a sharp contraction in global trade,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG.

“The starting date of U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China of Feb. 4 was also much sooner than many had anticipated.”