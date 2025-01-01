Yung Bredda to Dominate T&T Carnival with ‘The Greatest Bend Over’

Trinbagonian Soca entertainer, Akhenaton “Yung Bredda” Lewis enterred 2025 with his song entitled “The Greatest Bend Over” skyrocketing past the 1 Million mark on YouTube and is set to take T&T carnival by storm

Released on December 2nd, “The Greatest Bend Over” song on the Big Links Riddim immediately found favor with listeners, DJs, fans, Program Directors and promoters due to its infectious zess-meets-Soca type beat, mesmerizing melodies and the catchy chorus, which was both written and produced by Full Blow Entertainment. The song’s official visualizer featuring dancer and influencer, Luna Gillard (@ixmluna) was filmed and edited by the ever-popular new media company Nxus Collective, released on December 12.

With an eclectic music palette and a versatile style derived from his love for music of all genres, Yung Bredda has evolved beyond the zess and steamy contributions which made him a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic. His main producer and manager, Jesse John, owner of Optimus Productions has been instrumental in his rise to success and stands beside him still to shepherd and direct his way forward.

“We linked up and just clicked and of course I saw the talent and I heard the potential,” said John, “but still we knew we had to put in the work and stay consistent in order to make it and to keep growing to higher heights. We have our long term goals and we’re working steadfastly toward achieving them, but we keeping each other grounded and humble while we work also and don’t ever let ourselves get caught up in the hype…”

For now, the immediate goal appears to be to flood the market with quality Carnival offerings and release a full album of Soca songs, whilst also establishing a solid presence inside Trinidad Carnival 2025 and throughout the Carnival circuit thereafter.