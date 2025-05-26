POLICE INVESTIGATE SUDDEN DEATH IN LAUDERS

St. Vincent Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the sudden death of Zachary Harry, a 19-year-old Junior Clerk of Lauders, whose body was discovered inside a bedroom at a residence in the community on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Police were alerted to the scene around 2:25 p.m. Upon arrival, the body of the deceased was found lying face down on the floor next to a bed. A firearm was observed near his right hand. The body bore injuries to the head

The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced Mr. Harry dead. The Magistrate was informed and granted permission for the removal of the body. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

At this stage, no foul play is suspected, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The RSVGPF extends sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and encourages anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at (784) 456-1810 ext. 216, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or call 999/911.