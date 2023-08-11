ZHTF receives EC$30K from BOSVG for ‘Adopt A Classroom’ campaign

ZHTF receives donation from Bank Of SVG

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF) received EC$30,000 from its committed partner, Bank of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (BoSVG), for the ‘Adopt A Classroom’ campaign. Since 2021, BoSVG has worked with the ZHTF SVG on a yearly basis to assist kids in primary schools from vulnerable communities.

The ZHTF SVG has provided annual support to students from 12 ‘adopted’ primary schools, including Barrouallie Anglican, Barrouallie Government, Calliaqua Anglican, Chateaubelair Methodist, Clare Valley Primary, Fair Hall Government, Fancy Government, Gomea Methodist, Lauders Primary, Mayreau Government, Rose Hall Government, and Sandy Bay Government School, through the ‘Adopt A Classroom’ program.

The ‘Adopt A Classroom’ program was launched in 2016 to assist children from underserved communities in gaining the educational skills needed to become self-sufficient citizens and reduce instances of hunger. The assistance pays for textbooks, school uniforms, and other necessary school supplies for pupils attending ‘chosen’ schools. The initiative has provided assistance to about 350 students to date.

The ZHTF would like to express its gratitude to the BoSVG and look forward to continuing its collaboration.

Visit the ZHTF website at www.zerohungersvg.com for additional information, or call the office at (784) 457-1738.