Seasoned calypsonian Alvin Dennie, commonly referred to as Zion-I, would no longer be permitted to take the stage with the on-tour calypso tent.

Dennie diverted from his pre-rehearsed performance on Thursday night to sing “Raper Man” and identify individuals.

Grantley “I-Pa” Constance, the tent’s leader, revealed on BOOM FM on Friday that Dennie will no longer be able to perform with the tent following his outrageous performance.

He added that Dennie rehearsed last and played an entirely different rendition of the song he sang on the night before the tent event on Thursday.

“I can’t make the decision unilaterally because we have an executive in place… “And that song is problematic; we can’t blame it on the tent’s structure.”

Watch tent leader I-PA explain.