1 dead as Tropical Storm Fiona rips through French Guadeloupe

Tropical Storm Fiona is headed for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands after battering the Caribbean Islands.

One person died in the French territory of Guadeloupe, according to The Associated Press. More than 20 others were rescued amid heavy wind and rain that left 13,000 customers without power, according to the AP.

The victim was in Rivière des Pères, a district of Basse-Terre very impacted by heavy rains.

During Friday night, firefighters carried out 130 interventions. 23 people were rescued: 3 in Capesterre Belle Eau 9 in Basse-Terre, at the Rivière des Pères 10 in Vieux Habitants 1 in Petit-Bourg.

According to Météo France, it is rains of exceptional intensity and duration that fell on all of Guadeloupe.

On the ground, the assessments are beginning to be made but they are particularly hampered by many episodes of rain. In the Pointoise agglomeration, many neighbourhoods have seen the water rise.







