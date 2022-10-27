1 Million dollars in payments for shelter volunteers, lower gas, diesel prices

Duty free concessions on barrels to begin mid-November- PM Gonsalves at independence

In his independence speech on Thursday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves talked about a number of plans that should make life easier for Vincentians.

Some of these are lower prices for gas and diesel, barrel concessions, and pay raises for people who work for the Youth Empowerment Programme.

Specific programmes to support farmers, fishers, and small and medium-sized entrepreneurs will continue, Gonsalves said.

“As of Monday, October 31st, gas at the pumps will be reduced by $2.10 per gallon and diesel by $1 per gallon.”

“By Christmas this year, an aggregate payment annual dividend of over $1 million to persons who volunteered at the various shelters during the time of the volcanic eruption.”

A practical way of saying thank you is long overdue. Verification of the correspondence of the names with their ID cards is being finalized.

“Continuous support in the form of subsidies or tax waivers for the range of commodities, including brown sugar, flour, fertilizer, and cement.” “On Monday, November the 14th, this year, the duty-free concessions on Christmas barrels will begin,” Gonsalves said.