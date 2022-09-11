10 days of mourning by SVG police on death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is observing ten (10) days of mourning as a mark of respect for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, this country’s head of state and head of the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of ninety-six (96), after serving for seventy (70) years. As a mark of respect, during the ten days of mourning, flags will be flown at half-mast at all Police Stations and all Government Buildings throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Colin John, Gazetted officers, and other ranks of the RSVGPF express our profound condolences to the Royal Family, the British Government and people of the United Kingdom, the Government and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and members of the Commonwealth. May her soul rest in peace.1