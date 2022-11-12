10-year-old Connor Toby of Diamonds desperately needs your help

Stories Left Behind: A humanitarian nonprofit global organization based in Canada has set up a GoFundMe to help 10-year-old Connor Toby, who is now living with adrenal leukodystrophy, a rare medical condition.

Sacha Toby and Tyrone Simmons, Connor’s parents, live with his little sister Corina in the village of Diamonds, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines.

Sacha Toby no longer works, and Tyrone farms his land; they both take care of Connor.

Connor was a healthy boy attending school when he had his first seizure on December 12, 2020.

He kept getting attacked off and on. In the month of March 2022, he took a turn for the worse. He lost his ability to speak, hear, see, and walk.

In May of 2022, the government flew him to Trinidad, where he was diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), a genetic condition that damages the membrane (myelin sheath) that covers nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

At present, he is visited regularly by the community doctor. He is transported to physiotherapy, which is one of the challenges. He frequents the Georgetown hospital.

Please join the mission by donating and sharing Connor’s story. Donate Here

About SLB

Stories Left Behind is a registered humanitarian non-profit global organization, with its primary goal and objective being to create a supportive and caring environment for children, youth, and young people of the less privileged (and others in need) among us in society.

Rachael Grellmore is the president of Stories Left Behind, a humanitarian nonprofit global organization based in Canada.