Tragic Incident Claims Life of C.W. Prescod Primary Student

A sixth-grade student from the Glen community died tragically on Friday night.

The 10 year old student attends C.W. Prescod Primary School in Kingstown.

On Sunday, Curtis King, Minister of Education, commented on the matter.

“They were saying that there was some gas leakage and it might be poisoning. I don’t know, so I couldn’t say whether it was murder or not. What I do know is that the young lady died under tragic circumstances.”

Reports indicate that the family may have accidentally left the stove on and inhaled gas throughout the night.

Investigators have launched an investigation after finding other occupants unconscious in the house.