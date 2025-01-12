10 Years On: Fancy Remembers Victims of Rock Gutter Tragedy

Rock Gutter Tragedy : St Vincent

7 Students die in Rock Gutter Accident

Today, Sunday, 12 January, commemorates a decade since the Rock Gutter tragedy, wherein a minibus transporting twenty-one individuals, including eighteen students, veered off the road and descended into the tumultuous sea at Rock Gutter, Owia, situated on the northeastern coast of St Vincent.

The Fancy community is set to gather for a commemorative memorial service today at the Fancy Government School.

A candlelight vigil was held on Saturday.

The seven young students who tragically lost their lives comprise Jamalie Edwards and his brother Jamall from the North Union Secondary School; Racquel Ashton from the Georgetown Secondary School; Glenroy Michael from the St. Vincent Grammar School; and Anique Alexander from the North Union Secondary School. Chanstacia Stay from North Union Secondary School and Simonique Ballantyne from Georgetown Secondary School remain officially listed as missing.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves expressed that the memories of those who have passed are indelibly imprinted in his consciousness, and he will be present at the memorial service this afternoon.

In March 2017, Davanan Nanton and Ehud Myers were acquitted of seven counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the tragic deaths of seven pupils at Rock Gutter.