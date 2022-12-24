107 arrested in major anti-crime operation in Martinique

Martinique: Over 100 People Arrested During Month-Long Anti-Crime Operation

In the past month, law enforcement officers on the island of Martinique have arrested 107 people as part of a major anti-crime operation.

The fight against crime, particularly violent crime, was bolstered when the French Caribbean island welcomed an 80-member gendarme squadron from France.

Their presence resulted in the arrest of several armed individuals and drug trafficking suspects.

According to local reports, law enforcement officers conducted 7000 checks in the last month, involving 3500 people and 3200 vehicles.

Officers checked 126 people on Thursday night, resulting in six arrests and eighteen fines.

The Martinique Gendarmerie also stated on its Facebook page that it intervened this week to restore public order in Ozanam after children threw firecrackers at a house.

According to the Facebook post, officers who were stoned were able to arrest three minors and seize ammunition, cash, knives, and narcotics.

Two minors were released to their parents, while one was detained.

They intend to continue the stop-and-frisk operation in the coming weeks in response to an increase in violent crime in Martinique.

Source : St Lucia Times