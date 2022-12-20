11 earthquakes of different magnitudes have occurred off Antigua

Eleven earthquakes of varying magnitudes were recorded off the coast of Antigua and Barbuda on December 20, 2022.
The largest quake measuring magnitude 5.1 was also felt in St Kitts -Nevis and Guadeloupe.
The UWI Seismic Research Centre said in a report that due to an upgrade in their alert level systems, more earthquakes are being posted as the threshold has moved to magnitude 3.5.
The UWI said this does not mean that seismicity in the region has increased.
UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Locations
2022-12-20 8:28 (Local Time)
2022-12-20 12:28 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE: 5.0
LOCATION:
Latitude: 17.81N
Longitude: 60.81W
Depth: 50.7 km
NEARBY CITIES:
138km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda
2022-12-20 8:41(Local Time)
2022-12-20 12:41 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE: 3.6
LOCATION:
Latitude: 17.79N
Longitude: 60.96W
Depth: 56.6 km
NEARBY CITIES:
124km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda
2022-12-20 8:43(Local Time)
2022-12-20 12:43 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE: 4.4
LOCATION:
Latitude: 17.71N
Longitude: 60.91W
Depth: 95.5 km
NEARBY CITIES:
123km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda
2022-12-20 8:53(Local Time)
2022-12-20 12:53 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE: 3.5
LOCATION:
Latitude: 17.73N
Longitude: 61.15W
Depth: 117.1 km
NEARBY CITIES:
104 km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda
2022-12-20 3:10 (Local Time)
2022-12-20 07:10 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE: 3.6
LOCATION:
Latitude: 17.88N
Longitude: 60.87W
Depth: 8.9 km
NEARBY CITIES:
138km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda
2022-12-20 3:12(Local Time)
2022-12-20 07:12 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE: 3.7
LOCATION:
Latitude: 17.83N
Longitude: 60.85W
Depth: 4.8 km
NEARBY CITIES:
137km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda
2022-12-20 4:34 (Local Time)
2022-12-20 08:34 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE: 3.8
LOCATION:
Latitude: 17.81N
Longitude: 60.94W
Depth: 1 km
NEARBY CITIES:
127 km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda
2022-12-20 2:37 am(Local Time)
2022-12-20 06:37 am(UTC)
MAGNITUDE: 4.4
LOCATION:
Latitude: 17.75N
Longitude: 60.97W
Depth: 21.1 km
NEARBY CITIES:
120km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda
2022-12-20 2:38 (Local Time)
2022-12-20 06:38 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE: 4.5
LOCATION:
Latitude: 17.76N
Longitude: 60.9W
Depth: 37.5 km
NEARBY CITIES:
127km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda
2022-12-20 2:46 am (Local Time)
2022-12-20 06:46 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE: 3.6
LOCATION:
Latitude: 17.82N
Longitude: 60.88W
Depth: 10.9 km
NEARBY CITIES:
133km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda
UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2022-12-20 2:33 am (Local Time)
2022-12-20 06:33 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE:
5.1
LOCATION:
Latitude: 17.81N
Longitude: 60.87W
Depth: 44.7 km
NEARBY CITIES:
134km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda
188km NE of Point-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe
215km ENE of Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis
