11 earthquakes of different magnitudes have occurred off Antigua

Eleven earthquakes of varying magnitudes were recorded off the coast of Antigua and Barbuda on December 20, 2022.

The largest quake measuring magnitude 5.1 was also felt in St Kitts -Nevis and Guadeloupe.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre said in a report that due to an upgrade in their alert level systems, more earthquakes are being posted as the threshold has moved to magnitude 3.5.

The UWI said this does not mean that seismicity in the region has increased.

UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Locations

2022-12-20 8:28 (Local Time)

2022-12-20 12:28 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 5.0

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.81N

Longitude: 60.81W

Depth: 50.7 km

NEARBY CITIES:

138km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda

2022-12-20 8:41(Local Time)

2022-12-20 12:41 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 3.6

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.79N

Longitude: 60.96W

Depth: 56.6 km

NEARBY CITIES:

124km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda

2022-12-20 8:43(Local Time)

2022-12-20 12:43 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 4.4

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.71N

Longitude: 60.91W

Depth: 95.5 km

NEARBY CITIES:

123km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda

2022-12-20 8:53(Local Time)

2022-12-20 12:53 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 3.5

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.73N

Longitude: 61.15W

Depth: 117.1 km

NEARBY CITIES:

104 km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda

2022-12-20 3:10 (Local Time)

2022-12-20 07:10 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 3.6

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.88N

Longitude: 60.87W

Depth: 8.9 km

NEARBY CITIES:

138km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda

2022-12-20 3:12(Local Time)

2022-12-20 07:12 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 3.7

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.83N

Longitude: 60.85W

Depth: 4.8 km

NEARBY CITIES:

137km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda

2022-12-20 4:34 (Local Time)

2022-12-20 08:34 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 3.8

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.81N

Longitude: 60.94W

Depth: 1 km

NEARBY CITIES:

127 km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda

2022-12-20 2:37 am(Local Time)

2022-12-20 06:37 am(UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 4.4

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.75N

Longitude: 60.97W

Depth: 21.1 km

NEARBY CITIES:

120km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda

2022-12-20 2:38 (Local Time)

2022-12-20 06:38 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 4.5

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.76N

Longitude: 60.9W

Depth: 37.5 km

NEARBY CITIES:

127km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda

2022-12-20 2:46 am (Local Time)

2022-12-20 06:46 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 3.6

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.82N

Longitude: 60.88W

Depth: 10.9 km

NEARBY CITIES:

133km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda

UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2022-12-20 2:33 am (Local Time)

2022-12-20 06:33 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

5.1

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.81N

Longitude: 60.87W

Depth: 44.7 km

NEARBY CITIES:

134km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda

188km NE of Point-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe

215km ENE of Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis