11yro hospitalised after accident in Georgetown

On Sunday, December 26, 2021, at about 7:45 PM, Officers at the Georgetown Police Station responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision at Langley Park public road involving motor vehicle PH985, a white Suzuki Grand Vitara owned and driven by Veneo Da Souza of Overland and an 11 years old pedal cyclist.

The pedal cyclist suffered major injuries and is currently a patient at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the accident is encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations at telephone number 1-784-456-1339; the Officer-in-charge of the Eastern Division at 1784-458-6229; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with.

All information received would be treated confidentially.