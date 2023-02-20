13 cases of dengue fever recorded in Sainte-Anne, Martinique

13 confirmed cases of dengue fever identified in the territory. According to the ARS, Regional Health Agency, an active outbreak has been detected in the town of Sainte-Anne.

In the past two weeks, more than 120 people with cases suggestive of dengue have consulted a general practitioner according to data reported by the Sentinel network, which brings together private doctors who work in partnership with the ARS.

Each week, the network transmits the number of cases of pathologies diagnosed during consultations, which allows the epidemiological surveillance of diseases with epidemic potential considered as priorities in the West Indies. These include dengue fever, chikungunya, Zika, influenza, bronchiolitis, acute gastroenteritis, chickenpox and conjunctivitis.