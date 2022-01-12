13 New COVID Cases Reported As Private Labs Take Over Testing

Thirteen (13) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from twenty (20) samples collected on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022, resulting in a positivity of 65.0%. One hundred and twenty-three (123) new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 11th, 2022.

Testing Site Test Offered Gold Standard Lab Rapid Antigen Paradise Beach Hotel Rapid Antigen Caribbean Kidney Reference Clinic Rapid Antigen Sandy Lane Yacht Club Rapid Antigen Mustique RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Arnos Vale Walk-in Clinic -Dr. Ackie Rapid Antigen AEM Diagnostic Rapid Antigen Palm Island Resort RT-PCR Bequia Beach Hotel RT-PCR Caribbean Reference Lab RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Sigma Laboratories RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Health Solutions Inc Rapid Antigen Test Integrated Medical Clinic Rapid Antigen Test Advance Health Rapid Antigen Test Mandarin Hotel RT-PCR

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently no patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Eighteen (18) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, five (5) of whom are vaccinated, thirteen (13) patients are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS

No new deaths were recorded over the reporting period.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

Seven (7) recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Nine hundred and twenty (920) cases are currently active and eighty-five (85) persons with COVID-19 have died. Six thousand five hundred and seventy-five (6575) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and five hundred and seventy (5570) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Omicron, Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended. The public is reminded to always wear a properly fitting mask, get vaccinated and boosted and seek care early.